Rajnath Singh Reviews PM's Security As Cops Claim Assassination Plot

Union home minister Rajnath Singh held meeting with senior officials to review the security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of police reports on the threat to his life. A plot to assassinate the Prime Minister in a "Rajiv Gandhi-type incident" during one of his roadshows came to light after a letter was seized from the home of a suspected Maoist, the police had said.



The home ministry has received a report on the matter and the meeting today was attended by the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau among others, sources said.



Announcing the meeting in a series of tweets, the home ministry said: The NSA, HS and DIB were present in the meeting. The Home Minister has directed that all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen the security arrangements for the Prime Minister. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) June 11, 2018

The police said the threats against the Prime Minister were found in a laptop belonging to Rona Wilson, a rights activist arrested recently over January's caste-related violence in Maharashtra's Bhima-Koregaon.



The letter, addressed to one "Comrade Prakash" was signed by the initial "R" - which the police take to mean Rona Wilson, a rights activist and former JNU student.



The others arrested along with her includes Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, lawyer Surendra Gadling and activists Mahesh Raut and Shoma Sen.



