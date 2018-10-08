Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Flight Between Dehradun And Pithoragarh

The nine-seater aircraft took off from Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun. The number of flights will be increased if demand grows, an official said

Updated: October 08, 2018 20:53 IST
The flight duration from Dehradun to Pithoragarh is 45 minutes

Dehradun: 

The first air service within the hill state of Uttarakhand began with a flight between Dehradun and Pithoragarh being flagged off by Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

The nine-seater aircraft took off from Jolly Grant airport in the state capital in presence of senior BJP leaders and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, cabinet ministers and state assembly Speaker Prem Chand Agarwal.

The first commercial flight also took ministers Prakash Pant, Satpal Maharaj, Dean Singh Rawat and Ajay Bhatt to Pithoragarh. Officials said the flight will regularly start from October 24.

The aircraft belongs to Heritage Aviation.

There will initially be one daily flight, but if the demand grows, the flights would be increased, the official said.

The fare of this flight has been fixed at Rs 1,580 per person. The flight duration is 45 minutes.

