Rajnath Singh Embarks On Three-Day Visit To Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on Ladakh on Sunday for a three-day visit to the region.

During his visit, Mr Singh will inaugurate infrastructural projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and will also interact with troops deployed in the region.

"Leaving New Delhi for Ladakh. During my visit, I shall be interacting with the troops and attending the inaugural function of several infrastructure projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Looking forward to it," Mr Singh tweeted.

The Minister had recently visited Kochi in Kerala and Karwar in Karnataka for two days to review some of the ongoing projects.

At Karwar, he reviewed the Indian Navy's Project Seabird and stated that he wants the Karwar Naval base to be Asia's biggest Naval base for which he will also raise the budget.

Meanwhile, in Kochi, he visited Southern Naval Command to review the construction work of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) terming it as the country's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

