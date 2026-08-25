Rajnath Singh Clears Transfer Of DRDO Missile Technologies To Indian Firms

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed technologies of all conventional missile systems to Indian industries for indigenous production, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The move is aimed at strengthening India's self-reliance in defence and increasing the participation of domestic industries in the country's defence ecosystem.

The Ministry said the Transfer of Technology (ToT) will enable Indian companies to undertake indigenous production of conventional missile systems, subject to applicable qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements.

The initiative marks a significant step towards achieving the vision of Aatmanirbharta in defence and promoting greater involvement of Indian industries in defence manufacturing.

The transfer will allow eligible domestic industries to manufacture DRDO-developed missile technologies within the country, further strengthening India's indigenous defence production capabilities.

India has been steadily advancing its indigenous hypersonic weapons programme, with the DRDO working on hypersonic glide and cruise missile technologies.

Earlier, on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasised the DRDO, highlighting the expansion of India's defence manufacturing base.

PM Modi said, "In the last 12 years, defence production has increased by four times."

The Prime Minister's comments come as India's domestic defence production and exports have increased considerably, as the government seeks to strengthen indigenous manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

According to the Ministry of Defence, defence production rose 15.6 per cent in FY 2024-25 and 110 per cent from Rs 84,643 crore in FY 2020-21. Indigenous defence production has increased nearly fourfold from FY 2013-14.

Defence exports also reached a record Rs 38,424 crore in FY 2025-26, with India now exporting defence products to more than 80 countries.

The government was targeting defence exports of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029. The private sector has also emerged as an increasingly important contributor to India's defence industrial base.

It accounted for 24 per cent of total defence production in FY 2025-26, while Defence Public Sector Undertakings and other public sector entities contributed around 76 per cent.

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