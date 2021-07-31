Rajiv Ranjan Singh Replaces Minister RCP Singh As Janata Dal (United) Chief

Rajiv Ranjan "Lallan" Singh was elected as the new JD(U) president at a meeting chaired by Nitish Kumar

Senior Janata Dal-United MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has been appointed as the new national president of the party.

Mr Singh was elected as the new JD(U) president at the National Executive meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar which was held at its national office in Delhi on Saturday.

Celebrations began at the JD(U) office in Patna after the appointment of Lalan Singh as the new national president of the party.

Union Minister RCP Singh stepped down from the post of the national president today in the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi. He was recently inducted as Union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Nitish Kumar, RCP Singh, party MPs, national office bearers, state chiefs, and executive members attended the meet.

"I express my gratitude towards Nitish Kumar, for the decision of appointing Lalan Singh as the new national president of the party. This will benefit the party, it's a good sign for party's future...Don't link this to caste matter. He's a senior parliamentarian," JDU leader Sanjay Singh said.