Rajiv Kumar, New Chief Election Commissioner, To Assume Charge On May 15

New Delhi:

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was today appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner.

He will assume charge on May 15 after the incumbent - Sushil Chandra - demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the Law Ministry said.

Putting the notification in public domain, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Rajiv Kumar.

