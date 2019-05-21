'You'll Always Be My Hero': Rahul, Priyanka Remember Father Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi Death: Priyanka Gandhi tweeted this old picture where she can be seen with her father.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi today paid tributes to their father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary.

Priyanka Gandhi shared the poem, "Agneepath", by noted Hindi poet and Amitabh Bachchan's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, on Twitter in a post titled: "You will always be my hero". The post also has an old picture of a younger Priyanka with her father.

You will always be my hero. pic.twitter.com/LYPciCD234 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 21, 2019

Harivansh Rai Bachchan's "Agneepath", a poem on life and its struggles, has inspired many generations.

Rahul Gandhi shared a picture of Rajiv Gandhi, India's youngest Prime Minister, and said his father taught him "to love & respect all beings".

"I miss him," he further wrote.

My father was gentle, loving, kind & affectionate. He taught me to love & respect all beings. To never hate. To forgive.



I miss him.



On his death anniversary, I remember my father with love & gratitude.#RememberingRajivGandhipic.twitter.com/sYPGu5jGFC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2019

Earlier this morning, Rahul and Priyanka along with mother Sonia Gandhi offered respects to the former Prime Minister at his memorial, Veer Bhumi, in Delhi. Former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also joined them.

Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest prime minister of the country when he was sworn in at the age of 40 as the sixth Prime Minister of India after his mother's assassination in 1984. He was busy campaigning for the Congress for the national elections as party president when he was assassinated in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in May, 1991. His death anniversary is also observed as Anti-Terrorism day.

