Nalini Sriharan, Rajiv Gandhi Convict, Leaves Jail After 31 Years

A day after six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were freed by the Supreme Court after 31 years in jail, three accused -- Nalini Sriharan, her husband Murugan, and Santhan -- were released on Saturday evening after a brief visit to the Vellore jail to complete formalities.

Nalini had this morning visited a local police station to mark her presence as part of parole conditions.

In May, the Supreme Court had used its extraordinary powers to free a seventh convict, Perarivalan. The same order applied to the rest of the convicts, the court said.

The court also noted that the Tamil Nadu cabinet had recommended to the Governor in 2018 that the convicts be freed, and the Governor was bound by it.

Besides Nalini, the others jailed for the 1991 assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi were Sriharan, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas, and RP Ravichandran.

The Supreme Court said the convicts had showed "satisfactory behaviour", acquired degrees, written books, and had also participated in social service.

Nalini Sriharan's brother Bakianathan said the convicts had already served three decades in prison and had suffered enough. "They were released on humanitarian grounds. Those who oppose their release should respect the laws of India," Bakianathan told NDTV.

The Congress strongly objected to the Supreme Court order freeing Rajiv Gandhi's assassins.