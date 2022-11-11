



"Unfortunate": Congress On Supreme Court Releasing 6 Rajiv Gandhi Killers

The Congress party termed the decision as "unfortunate" as the Supreme Court today announced its decision to release the six persons convicted in the assassination of former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision, Jairam Ramesh, Congress MP and General Secretary in charge of communications, said: "The decision of the Supreme Court to free the remaining killers of former PM Rajiv Gandhi is totally unacceptable and completely erroneous. The Congress party criticises it clearly and finds it wholly untenable."

He added: "It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue."

Out of the six released today, Robert Payas, Jeyakumar and Murugan are Sri Lankan nationals.