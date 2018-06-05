Amid Cauvery Row, HD Kumaraswamy Says "Timing Not Good" For Kaala Release The piece of advice, "not as Chief Minister but as a Kannadiga", also focused on the financial fallout if the producer and distributors went ahead with scheduled release.

Share EMAIL PRINT Several pro-Kannada groups have threatened to stall the movie -- scheduled to release on June 7 Bengaluru: On a day the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to ensure security for the peaceful release of superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala', Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he would comply with the court's order but suggested "as an individual" that the timing wasn't right for the film's release.



"As head of the Karnataka government, it's my responsibility to implement the judgements and directions of the High Court. But according to my observation as an individual, in this kind of atmosphere, it's not good on part of the producer, distributor to release the movie", said Mr Kumaraswamy.



Several pro-Kannada groups have threatened to stall the movie -- scheduled to release on June 7 -- over the actor's remarks on the Cauvery water sharing row.



The piece of advice, "not as Chief Minister but as a Kannadiga", also focused on the financial fallout if the producer and distributors went ahead with scheduled release. Mr Kumaraswamy said he was talking from experience.



"I am also a film distributor and producer. Even if they release the movie, it will not be useful to them financially. After there is a solution to this (Cauvery) water issue, then they can release anytime", he said.



Unhappy with Rajinikanth's remarks last month that whichever government came to power in Karnataka should fully implement the Supreme Court's order on Cauvery water sharing, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has decided to not allow the release of 'Kaala'.



In February, the Supreme Court had raised Karnataka's share of Cauvery water by over 14 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft).



Last month, even before taking charge as Chief Minister, Mr Kumaraswamy had said that Karnataka did not have enough water to share but indicated he was open for a discussion on the issue.



"I invite Rajinikanth to come here and look at the situation of our dams, the position of our farmers... If after you see that, you still say you want water, let us discuss it," the JD(S) leader said.



