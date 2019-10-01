Ex-Kolkata Top Cop Gets Protection From Arrest In Saradha Chit Fund Scam

Former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar has been given protection from arrest by the Calcutta High Court in the in the Saradha chit fund scam. The case is "not fit for custodial interrogation", the court said, adding that Mr Kumar must be given a 48 hour-notice before is summoned by the CBI for interrogation.

The CBI has given multiple notices to the senior IPS officer to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the multi-crore chit fund scam.

The court said that if the CBI arrests him, he will be given bail immediately with a security sum of Rs. 50,000. Mr Kumar does not have the court's permission to leave Kolkata.

He, however, did not appear before the CBI and sought more time on every occasion.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

