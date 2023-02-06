Rajasthan's Independent MLA Holds 'Protest Marathon' Against State, Centre

"I have asked the government to fulfill the demands of the people," Baljeet Yadav said.

An Independent MLA in Rajasthan supporting the Ashok Gehlot government held a marathon today in protest against the state and Central government's policies on young people and farmers. Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav said he is hoping that his run will bring focus on farmers and youth ahead of the state budget, which will be presented on February 10.

Mr Yadav is among the 12 crucial Independent MLAs who are lending outside support to the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Asked if he was protesting against his own government in the state, Mr Yadav told NDTV, "See I am not part of any government. I'm not supporting any government. I support the people of Rajasthan, the community, the unemployed".

"I have asked the government to fulfill the demands of the people. Give jobs to the unemployed, take water to the fields of farmers. If you do so, I'll actively stand by you. If not, I'll stand by the people and oppose you," he added.

Mr Yadav wants the state's young people be given government jobs. He is also flagging the issue of government exam papers being leaked. His demand is along the lines of what senior Congress leader and Chief Minister Gehlot's political rival Sachin Pilot had sought – that the government needs to go behind the "big fish" responsible for the paper leaks.

There have been two paper leaks that have rocked the state . The REET exam paper for teacher recruitment in the state was leaked 2021. In December last year, the general knowledge paper for the senior teachers' exam was leaked as well.

Mr Yadav said his grouse against the Central government involved the recruitment for armed forces. "Every year, 80,000 to 1 lakh people join the forces. They are mostly young people from villages who are physically fit, have stamina and are brave. For years, they had stopped recruitment. Now they have started recruiting under the Agniveer scheme… they will be retired after four years," he said.

The marathon, which started at 7.15 am ended at 6.15 pm and he was accompanied by dozens of supporters who took turns to run with him.