Rajasthan Woman Allegedly Burnt Alive By Husband And Father-In-Law

The woman, 19, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive by her husband and father-in-law in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said today.



The victim, identified as Ismat, had sustained 80 per cent burn injuries, SHO of Ramsar police station Vikram Sandu said.



The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died.



