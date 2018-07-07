Rajasthan Woman Allegedly Burnt Alive By Husband And Father-In-Law

The victim, identified as Ismat, had sustained 80 per cent burn injuries, SHO of Ramsar police station Vikram Sandu said.

All India | | Updated: July 07, 2018 19:34 IST
Barmer: 

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive by her husband and father-in-law in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said today.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died.

According to preliminary investigation, the victim's husband and father-in-law set her afire after sprinkling kerosene on the woman, the SHO said.

A probe in the matter is underway, he said.

