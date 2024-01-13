Woman Burnt Alive As Bus Catches Fire In Telangana: Cops

The woman got trapped inside the burning bus after the mishap and died, police said.

A woman was burnt to death and three others suffered injuries when a private bus they were travelling in caught fire following an accident in Gadwal district of Telangana early on Saturday.

#WATCH | Telangana: One person died after a fire broke out in a private bus early this morning at Beechupally in Jogulamba Gadwal district. More details awaited: Sub-inspector, Itikyal police station, Ashok. pic.twitter.com/wHxFk7YWSO — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

Three other passengers of the bus, heading to Chittoor in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, sustained injuries and are said to be safe.

Police suspect that the driver was speeding or may have dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

