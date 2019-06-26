Rajasthan Woman Allegedly Kills 5 Daughters, Commits Suicide

According to police, Vanu Devi (42) pushed Santosh (13), Mamta (11), Naina (9), Hamsa (7) and Hemlata (3) into a water tank before jumping into it herself.

All India | | Updated: June 26, 2019 23:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajasthan Woman Allegedly Kills 5 Daughters, Commits Suicide

Police are trying to recover the bodies of the woman and her daughters (Representational)


Barmer, Rajasthan: 

A woman allegedly killed her five daughters before committing suicide in Chohatan area in Rajasthan's Barmer on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, Vanu Devi (42) pushed Santosh (13), Mamta (11), Naina (9), Hamsa (7) and Hemlata (3) into a water tank before jumping into it herself.

Senior police officers have reached the spot and efforts are being made to fish out the bodies, the police said, adding that the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rajasthan woman kills daughtersRajasthan woman suicide

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsOnePlus 7Samsung M40LG W SeriesRedmi K20 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................