Rajasthan University Student Union Election Results: Rebel NSUI Candidate Pooja Verma Is President

Rajasthan Student Union Election: Pooja Verma with former student union president.

Rajasthan University Students' Union election results have been declared. Pooja Verma, who fought as Independent, has been elected as the student union's president. She is the rebel candidate of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) - the student's wing of the Congress. NSUI's Pooja Meena won the vice president post.

After winning the elections, Ms Verma said that she had to fight independently as "talent is not recognised by the Congress".

"All 365 days are important in a student's life, so I will work towards that," the newly-elected president said.

Uttam Chaudhary, the losing NSUI candidate said that this time, elections were fought on caste lines. "Both NSUI and ABVP fielded jaat candidates and the votes got divided," he said.

Mahaveer Prasad Gurjar, also an NSUI candidate, won the general secretary post while Kiran Meena from BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) became the joint secretary.

The student body elections took place on Tuesday at 101 polling booths.

