Assembly Polls Updates: Rahul Gandhi In Telangana, Party Manifesto Released

Rahul Gandhi will hold four different rallies in Telangana today.

A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi appealed Telangana people to vote for the Congress, claiming that only his party can ensure development in the state, Mr Gandhi will address public meetings at Bhupalpally, Armoor, and Pargi, on the second day today.

Meanwhile, Congress released its election manifesto for the December 7 Rajasthan polls on Thursday. The party president Rahul Gandhi has already announced to waive farmers' loan within 10 days if the party forms government in the state.

PCC president Sachin Pilot, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, chairman of the manifesto committee Harish Chaudhary and other senior leaders were present at the release.

A day earlier, the BJP released its manifesto for Rajasthan polls, saying it had met 95 per cent of the promises it had made in 2013.

Here are the Updates of the Assembly election rallies in Telangana and Rajasthan: