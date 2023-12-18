Hours After Launch, Congress' 'Donate For Desh' Campaign Faces This Hurdle

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched the crowdfunding campaign today.

The Congress party's 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign has already hit a roadblock - a technical one - within hours of its launch today. It seems the party did not register the domain name before announcing the initiative and now, ironically, clicking DonateforDesh.org takes the visitor to the donation page of the BJP. Moreover, another related domain in the name of the Donate for Desh campaign has been acquired by news website OpIndia.

The Congress, meanwhile, has accused the BJP of "copying" it and "creating fake domains to confuse people". The domain name of the party's campaign is donateinc.net.

Supriya Shrinate, a Congress leader and the party's social media and digital platforms chairperson, said the BJP "is in panic mode" after the grand old party started its donation campaign.

"Why is BJP so afraid despite having autocratic power, all institutions, all resources and maximum money? When Congress started the donation campaign, not only did they (BJP) panic but their system also started creating fake domains and confusing them. By the way, thanks for copying us - it's good to see your fear," she posted on X in Hindi.

निरंकुश सत्ता, सारी संस्थाएँ, सारे संसाधन, सबसे ज़्यादा पैसा पास में होने के बावजूद BJP इतना डरती क्यों है?



कांग्रेस ने डोनेशन कैंपेन शुरू किया तो ना सिर्फ़ घबरा गये बल्कि इनके तंत्र ने फ़र्ज़ी डोमेन बना कर भ्रमित करना भी शुरू कर दिया



कांग्रेस के 🇮🇳𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫… — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 18, 2023

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched the crowdfunding campaign earlier today and donated a sum of Rs one lakh, 38 thousand. "Ek mahine ki tankhaw gayi (one month's salary is gone)," said Mr Kharge in a lighter vein

The campaign, the Congress said, aims at "empowering the party to create an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities".

Mr Kharge cited the example of Mahatma Gandhi who also "took donations from the public during the freedom struggle".

The payment link on the website prompts donors to make contributions of Rs 138 or Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800 to mark 138 years of the Congress party.

In a post on X, the Congress said, "Beyond a campaign, it's a commitment to champion the rights of marginalised communities, bridge disparities, and stand as a formidable opposition against a government favouring the affluent".

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told the media yesterday that the campaign will primarily be online until December 28 - the party's foundation day - after which it will start a ground campaign, including door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least 10 houses in every booth for contributions of at least Rs 138 from each.

Mr Venugopal said state-level office bearers, elected representatives, District Congress Committee presidents, PCC chiefs and AICC officials will be encouraged to contribute at least Rs 1,380 each.

"For the campaign's effectiveness, all PCC presidents will identify potential donors among the party's well-wishers and functionaries, aiming for contributions of Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800. This strategic approach will ensure the success of our vision for a better India," he said.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said the 'Donate for Desh' campaign will work as an umbrella for a series of fundraisers.