Rajasthan Teen Consumes Poisonous Substance After Being Gang-Raped: Cops

Police said the girl's medical examination has been done (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in the Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said. After threats by the accused, the survivor consumed a poisonous substance, they said.

SHO Sunil Tada said that the girl's father lodged a case against two accused on Thursday. Both the accused allegedly took the minor to a deserted place and raped her.

"After the incident, the girl consumed poison and when her health deteriorated, her family members got her admitted to a hospital. She was later discharged," he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ajmer Rural) Manish Badgujar, who is investigating the case, said that the girl's medical examination has been done and the matter is being investigated further.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)