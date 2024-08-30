'Rajasthan Standing At Threshold Of New Growth Era': Karan Adani

Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, today praised Rajasthan government's efforts to create an industry-friendly environment, saying that the state stands at the threshold of a new growth era.

"Rajasthan stands at a threshold of new growth era. Rajasthan government's proactive approach of creating industry friendly environment is commendable," Mr Adani said at the Rajasthan Rising Summit in Mumbai.

Mr Adani also highlighted his company's significant investments in the state, particularly in Jaisalmer and Barmer, where they have set up power plants with a capacity of 5 GW. He also emphasized the positive impact of these initiatives on employment, stating that Adani Ports has created 37,000 jobs in Rajasthan.

"In Jaisalmer and Barmer we installed power plant with a capacity of 5 GW. We created 37,000 jobs in Rajasthan through out initiatives," he said.

The Summit is one of the many initiatives being taken by Rajasthan to attract investments and promote industrial growth.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma led a roadshow in Mumbai today with an aim of raising awareness about the upcoming investment summit in December.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said the summit is aimed to create Viksit Rajasthan.

"Our Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma since he became the CM of Rajasthan is concerned regarding Viksit Bharat as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the lines of it he visualizes creating Viksit Rajasthan. He is working on all fronts whether it is Industries, Electricity, water, and the way in which he has been working since last eight months the message is spreading that Viksit Rajasthan would become a reality," Mr Bairwa said.