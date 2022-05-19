5 Killed, 5 Injured In Head-On Collision Of Cars In Rajasthan

The five passengers of the SUV sustained injuries in the collision. (Representational)

Five people were killed and five injured in a head-on collision of cars in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Thursday.

The dead people were identified as Arbaz (16), Wasim (16), Parvez (17), Alam (21) and Aasif, all of the same family, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the car in which they were travelling collided with an SUV, they said.

They were rushed to the Alwar district hospital where they were declared dead, police said.

The five passengers of the SUV sustained injuries in the collision.

According to the police, the victims were returning to Khandelva village.

