Rajasthan Relaxes Two-Child Policy For Government Employees

Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan government relaxed 2-child policy for the state government employees.

Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan government on Wednesday relaxed the two-child policy for the state government employees, scraping the clause entailing to compulsory retirement on the birth of the third child.

"The Rajasthan state cabinet has decided to remove the provisions under Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1996, Section 53(a) which entails compulsory retirement of an employee on birth of a third child," Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore said in a press briefing after cabinet meeting.

Mr Rathore further added that the state government has made all efforts in order to make the schemes related to family planning a success.

He also claimed that the birth rate in the region has improved tremendously in the past couple of years.

"In our state, all the schemes pertaining to family planning have been implemented properly. Moreover, there is an improvement in the birth rate in the state," said Mr Rathore.