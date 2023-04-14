Rajasthan Reels Under Intense Heat, Sri Ganganagar Records 42.1 Degrees

The weather would remain mainly dry at most places for the next three-four days. (Representational)

Mercury soared in parts of Rajasthan on Friday with Sri Ganganagar being recorded as the hottest place in the arid state with a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) department, the day temperature in the state at many places was recorded between 38 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius.

The weather would remain mainly dry at most places for the next three-four days during which the day temperatures are likely to increase by 1-2 degrees.

According to the weather department, a new western disturbance is likely to become active on April 18 as an impact of which light rains with thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Ajmer divisions for a couple of days.

