Rajasthan Portfolio Allocation: Who Got What

Ministers in Rajasthan were handed over portfolios this afternoon, 15 days after the BJP formed the government in the state wresting power from the Congress. Most are first-time ministers.

The portfolio announcement took a while as the BJP carefully considered all aspects before handing over responsibilities to the ministers.

In the new BJP government in the state, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is in charge of eight portfolios, including the Home Ministry.

One of his deputies, Diya Kumari, who is from the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur, has been given charge of the Finance, Tourism, and Public Works Department (PWD).

Her counterpart - Prem Chand Bairwa - has been allotted six portfolios, including Education, Transport, and Ayurveda.

Here's the full list of which minister will handle what ministry:

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma: The Chief Minister has been allotted the Department of Personnel, Excise, Home, Planning, Ministry of General Administration, Policy Making Cell - Chief Minister Secretariat, and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has been given charge of finance, tourism, art and culture, public works department, and women and child development.

Mr Sharma's other deputy, Premchand Bairwa, will be in charge of the Technical Education Department, Higher Education Department, Ayurveda, and Road Transport and Safety Department.

Kirodi Lal has been tasked with the agriculture, rural development, disaster management, and public grievances departments, while Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore has Industry and Commerce Ministry, Information, Technology and Communication Department, Youth and Sports Ministry, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry, and Sainik Kalyan.

Both Mr Lal and Colonel Rathore resigned their parliament seat to contest the Rajasthan election.

Gajendra Singh Khimsar has been allotted medical and health. Madan Dilawar has School Education, Panchayati Raj, and Sanskrit education departments.

Kanhaiya Lal has public health and engineering, and groundwater departments, while Jogaram Patel has been given the Parliamentary Affairs Department, law and legal affairs.

Suresh Singh Rawat was allotted the water resources department, Avinash Gehlot social justice and empowerment, and Sumit Godara food and civil supplies and consumer affairs.

The tribal area development and the home guards departments were handed to Babulal Kharadi, while Hemant Meena got the revenue and colonisation departments.

Minister of State (Independent charge) Surendra Pal Singh TT is in charge of the agriculture marketing board, command area development and water utilisation department, Indira Gandhi canal department, and the minority affairs department.

Other ministers of state with independent charge are Sanjay Sharma - forest, environment and climate change, science and technology, Gautam Kumar - cooperatives, civil aviation, Jhabar Singh Kharra - urban development, local self-government and Heera Lal Nagar - energy.

Ministers of state Otaram Devasi has got Panchayati Raj, rural development, disaster management, Manju Baghmar public works department, women and child development, child rights department, Vijay Singh revenue, colonisation, Sainik Kalyan, KK Vishnoi industry and commerce, youth affairs and sports, skill development and entrepreneurship and Jawahar Singh Bedham home, "Gopalan" or cow care, animal husbandry, and dairy and fisheries.

