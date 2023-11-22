'All Those Named In Red Diary...': BJP Chief Attacks Congress In Rajasthan

"All those named in the Laal Diary will be brought to justice and put behind bars. Remember this."

Invoking the 'Red Diary' to fire a fresh salvo at the Congress government in poll-bound Rajasthan, BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said all names in the 'Laal Diary' will come out in public domain on November 25 and December 3.

Rajasthan will go to polls in a single phase on November 25 and the votes will be counted on December 3.

Addressing a public meeting at Rajasthan's Ramgarh, the BJP national chief urged the people to give Narendra Modi a third straight term as prime minister in next year's general elections in the interest of making the country the third-largest global economy by 2027-28.

Invoking the 'Laal Diary', Mr Nadda asked the locals gathered for the meeting, "Do remember the Laal Diary? All the names entered in that diary will be in the public domain on November 25 and December 3. All those named in the Laal Diary will be brought to justice and put behind bars. Remember this."

The 'Red Diary' made headlines, after now-sacked Congress leader Rajendra Gudha flashed it in the Assembly, claiming irregularities in the elections to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), which is currently headed by Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The BJP national chief said while major world economies, including the US, European countries, Australia, and Japan "suffered" the crippling fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indian economy stayed resilient and became the fifth-largest in the world under the leadership of PM Modi.

"You have to bring Narendra Modi back as PM for the third straight term in next year's Lok Sabha elections in the interest of making India the third-largest global economy," the BJP national chief said.

Of the 200 assembly seats in the state, polling for 199 will be held on November 25 while the election to the Karanpur constituency has been adjourned due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

In the 2018 polls, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP came a close second at 73.

Mr Gehlot took oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)