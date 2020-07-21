Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot Calls Sachin Pilots Names After Bribe Allegations

Ashok Gehlot camp on Monday sharpened its attack on Sachin Pilot.

The Ashok Gehlot camp on Monday sharpened its attack on Sachin Pilot, with the Chief Minister calling him "useless" and another loyalist alleging that the dissident Congress leader himself offered him crores to switch sides.

Mr Pilot reacted sharply, saying he will take the MLA to court.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirmed he has received a notice from Rajasthan police, after the Congress claimed he figures in audio clips suggesting a "conspiracy" to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.

The BJP had earlier demanded a CBI inquiry into "illegal" phone-tapping by the state government. But, in what could be a move to pre-empt it, the state government has withdrawn its "general consent" to the agency to investigate criminal cases.

Here are the Live Updates on Rajasthan Political Crisis:

Jul 21, 2020 08:15 (IST) 2 Rebel Congress MLAs Asked To Appear Before Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Body

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday issued notices to dissident Congress MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, asking them to appear before it within three days for investigation into an alleged plot to topple the state government.



The ACB had registered an FIR against Bhanwarlal under the Prevention of Corruption Act on July 17 in connection with the audio tapes, which allegedly indicate a plot to bring down the Congress government in the state.



Vishvendra Singh, who was earlier removed from the state Cabinet, has too been summoned for investigation with regard to the audio tapes.



