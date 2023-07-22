'Rajasthan Most Unsafe For Women': Union Minister Amid Row

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also said that the law and order situation has collapsed in Rajasthan.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that the current situation in Rajasthan reflects that it is the most unsafe state for women.

While speaking to ANI, Pralhad Joshi said," I want to say Rajasthan has been a place of great culture where women were given the highest respect but today's situation shows that it is the most unsafe state for women. The law and order situation has collapsed."

This comes after charred bodies of four family members were recovered in Jodhpur, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, on Wednesday said law and order in the state had deteriorated to such as extent that even the legislators of the ruling Congress were not safe.

Earlier Rajasthan government sacked its minister Rajendra Singh Gudha over his remarks on the condition of women in the state.

Former Rajasthan Minister and Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha said that we should look at the atrocities on women which have increased in the state instead of looking at the situation in Manipur.

In his address at the state assembly, Rajendra Singh Gudha said, "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan."

His remark came amid a walkout by the BJP members from the Assembly on Wednesday, citing law and order.

Addressing media persons after the walkout, Rathore lashed out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, claiming that he has failed to discharge his duties as the Home minister, a portfolio he holds additionally.

Also in a recent incident, a body of a 19-year-old girl was recovered from a well in which she was allegedly dumped after being allegedly raped and murdered had created a furore in the State Assembly.

