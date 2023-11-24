Rajasthan Map, Congress Logo In Ashok Gehlot's New Profile Picture Ahead Of Polls

In the new picture, Ashok Gehlot is seen hugging Rajasthan map cutout with Congress logo

Ahead of voting in Rajasthan tomorrow, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot changed his profile picture on X, which has gone viral on social media.

In the new profile picture, Ashok Gehlot is seen hugging the Rajasthan map cutout with the Congress logo.

He also posted the same on X and said "Kyonki Dil hai Rajasthani" (Because the heart is Rajasthani!)."

The election campaigning in Rajasthan wrapped up on Thursday. The state will go for voting on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

Under the Rajasthan Assembly Elections-2023, voting will be held on November 25 in 199 assembly constituencies of the state. All preparations for voting in the districts have been completed. A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,507 polling stations in the assembly constituencies.

1,70,99,334 young voters in the 18-30 age group will vote, including 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that polling stations have been set up at a total of 36,101 places in the state. "A total of 10,501 polling stations have been set up in urban areas and 41,006 in rural areas.

Live webcasting will be conducted at a total of 26,393 polling stations. These polling centers will be monitored from the district-level control room. Across the state, 65,277 ballot units, 62,372 control units and 67,580 VVPAT machines including reserves will be used for voting," he said.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that a total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting. A total force of 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard, and RAC personnel have been deployed and 700 companies of CAPF have been deployed.

"A total of 41,224 big and small vehicles have been acquired for voting so that the movement of polling teams, security personnel, EVM machines, and sector officers can be facilitated. 17,617 vehicles have been acquired for the police force and polling parties, 20,844 small passenger vehicles for sector officers, and 2470 trucks/mini trucks for transportation of EVM machines," he added.

Of the 200 assembly seats, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)