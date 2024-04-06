Rajasthan Man Beaten To Death By Relatives In Gurugram: Cops

A senior police officer said the accused will be arrested soon. (Representational))

A 24-year-old Rajasthan man was allegedly beaten to death by his relatives on Holi in the Kherki Daula area following a drunken brawl, police said on Friday.

The incident happened when the man and his family were staying in a tent near Rampura village here on March 24, they said.

On a zero FIR by Rajasthan Police, an FIR was registered by Gurugram Police at Kherki Daula Police Station on Thursday, they added.

According to police, Padma, a resident of Tantoti village in Kekri district of Rajasthan, filed a complaint at Sarana Police Station alleging that her husband, Sonu Bagaria, was beaten to death by their relatives near Rampura.

"I was living with my husband and children in a tent near Rampura village for the last two months. In the evening of March 24 on Holi, my husband Sonu Bagaria brought some liquor while she had prepared mutton curry." Padma said both of them consumed liquor and around 8 pm, their relatives -- Pradhan, Ramkishan, Teenu alias Siyaram -- reached their tent. After they too drank alcohol, a brawl broke out and Sonu was brutally thrashed by the three relatives, she alleged.

"When we were taking him to our native place in the car he succumbed to injuries on the way," Padma said in her complaint.

Rajasthan Police registered a zero FIR at Sarana Police Station and forwarded it to Gurugram police. An FIR was registered against all three accused under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) at Kherki Daula Police Station on Thursday, police said.

A senior police officer said they are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.

