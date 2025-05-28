Rajasthan Government Employee Who 'Visited Pakistan' Detained For Probe: Cops

A Rajasthan government employee was picked up for interrogation on suspicion of spying for Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the employee, who is posted in Jaisalmer, visited Pakistan without informing his department. He is also suspected to have some political links in the Rajasthan region.

The identity of the employee and details of his visit to Pakistan could not be immediately ascertained.

The man is currently being interrogated by the police and security agencies, the sources said.

The developments come amid a surge in arrests on charges of spying for Pakistan, following the recent tensions between India and the neighbouring country.

On Sunday, a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel was arrested by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with the Pakistan intelligence officers (PIOs) since 2023, officials said.

Jat, an assistant sub inspector with the CRPF, was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits, the officials added.

Last week, a man in Gujarat was arrested for allegedly sharing key information related to the Indian Air Force and the Border Security Force with a Pakistani agent. The accused, Sahdev Singh Gohil, is a resident of Kachchh and worked as a health worker, senior Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad officer K Siddharth told reporters.

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was also arrested this month in a case of alleged espionage. Police sources had said she was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani High Commission, since November 2023. India expelled Danish on May 13 for allegedly indulging in espionage.