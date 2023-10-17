Rajasthan Elections 2023: 5 Points About Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. (File)

A party veteran, a troubleshooter and a close confidant of the Gandhi family, Ashok Gehlot is a Congress heavyweight. The three-time Rajasthan chief minister is one of the most astute minds in India's political landscape and is once again gearing up for a massive challenge from the BJP on his home turf.

Ashok Gehlot, who has also been a five-time MP, is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He also held the position from 1998 to 2003 and from 2008 to 2013.

Here are five facts about the Congress leader:

1) Ashok Gehlot, born on 3 May 1951 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, is the son of Lachman Singh Gehlot. He belongs to the Marwari Mali Rajput community. He is married to Sunita Gehlot and is a proud parent to a son, Vaibhav, and a daughter, Sonia.

2) Mr Gehlot completed his studies in science and law, in addition to earning an MA degree in economics.

3) Mr Gehlot has been active in politics and community service since his student days. He was first elected to the 7th Lok Sabha (1980-84) from the Jodhpur Parliamentary Constituency in 1980. With his charismatic leadership, he continued to represent Jodhpur in the 8th Lok Sabha (1984-1989), 10th Lok Sabha (1991-1996), 11th Lok Sabha (1996-1998), and 12th Lok Sabha (1998-1999).

4) After winning from the Sardarpura Assembly Constituency in Jodhpur in a by-election, Ashok Gehlot became a member of the 11th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in February 1999. He has continued to represent this seat for fiver consecutive terms.

5) Mr Gehlot was greatly influenced by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi during his student years.