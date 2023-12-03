Watch: 'Modi, Modi' Chants As Rajasthan BJP In Big Lead Over Congress

Rajasthan, it seems, will stick to its parampara (tradition) of voting out the ruling government as early trends show BJP in a big lead over the ruling Congress.

At 10:57 am, the BJP was leading in 104 seats, while the Congress was at 73 showed early trends as postal ballots were counted.

However, postal ballots make up a very small chunk of the total votes polled.

'Modi, Modi' chants, smiling faces greeted the NDTV correspondent at the BJP leader Diya Kumari's office as the lead started to build up.

Rajasthan, despite its habit of swinging between the Congress and the BJP for three decades, threw up a surprise in 2018 by denying either party a majority. The Congress, one short of 101 in the 200-member house, had formed government with support from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.