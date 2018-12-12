Rajasthan Election Result 2018 LIVE: Congress Meet Today To Decide Who Will Be Chief Minister

Rajasthan Election Result 2018: Top leaders of the Congress will meet today.

Congress made a stunning comeback in Rajasthan winning 101 of 199 seats, giving it a clear majority in the state. Top leaders of the Congress will meet today to discuss and decide who will be the next chief minister of Rajasthan. Sources in the party say Ashok Gehlot has emerged as the front-runner for the post. Another popular choice for Rajasthan's next chief minister is Sachin Pilot. Rajasthan has a 200-member assembly, but polling on Alwar's Ramgarh constituency was postponed following the death of the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. In 2013, the BJP won 163 seats and the Congress 21. With 101 seats this time, the Congress has had a significant rise of 80 seats. The drop for the BJP was massive too - going down 89 seats when compared with the previous assembly polls.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Rajasthan Assembly election result and Congress' meet to decide the next chief minister: