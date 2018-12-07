Rajasthan Election Live Updates: Voting Underway For 199 Assembly Seats

Rajasthan polls 2018: Voting in the northern state will start at 8 am

Voting for 199 seats in the Rajasthan assembly election is underway. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a major challenge as the northern state has always voted out the incumbent government for more than two decades. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, however, is looking to hold on to power by riding on her government's schemes and the work it has done for the people of Rajasthan. The Congress is counting on anti-incumbency to win in Rajasthan. In the last round of by-elections in February, the Congress wrested the Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and the Mandalgarh assembly seat from the BJP. The votes for Rajasthan will be counted on December 11 along with Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Here are the live updates for Rajasthan assembly election:

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.