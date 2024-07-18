Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Apologises For His Tribal Remarks

Madan Dilawar has apologised for his controversial remarks (File)

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar apologised for his remarks about tribals while answering a question in the Assembly on Thursday.

“Hindus are the best part of the society. If my speech has caused any pain to the opposition or my tribal brothers, I apologise,” Mr Dilwar said in the Assembly amid chaos by the Opposition.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani allowed Mr Dilawar to speak before the start of Question Hour. However, as soon as he stood up, the Opposition objected.

On June 21, Mr Dilawar, responding to a question on the tribal leader's remarks that they and their supporters were not Hindus, said: “We will ask his ancestors whether he is a Hindu or not... and if he says that he is not a Hindu, then we'll get his DNA tested whether he is his father's son or not.”

Opposition Congress and BAP boycotted Madan Dilawar in the House for his remarks.

On Thursday, as soon as Mr Dilawar stood up to answer questions related to education in the House, the Opposition protested.

The Opposition has demanded Mr Dilawar's resignation.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)