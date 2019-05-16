Rajasthan Denies Report Of Gayatri Mantra Being Mandatory In Labour Rooms

The government said it will not recommend playing Gayatri Mantra as an official policy. (FILE)

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday denied reports that claimed Gayatri Mantra is mandatory to be played in labour rooms of medical centres.

"These are just rumours. I was informed about the issue earlier too. This was just to create a good environment in the labour room and to give relief to mothers delivering a child. This is not mandatory. Some people are relating it with religion and trying to make it an unnecessary issue," Mr Sharma told news agency ANI.

He also said the state's health department will not recommend playing the Gayatri Mantra as an official policy.

"This was not the government's decision. It was cleared before that government will not take any action that hurts someone's religious sentiments," he affirmed.

Reports said that a group of Muslims in the state objected to the playing of Gayatri Mantra in labour rooms. They reportedly claimed that it was against Islam as a Muslim newborn should hear Azaan, not the Gayatri Mantra.

