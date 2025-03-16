Watch: PM Modi's "You Did Great" Praise After Lex Fridman Chants <i>'Gayatri Mantra'</i> On Podcast

In a remarkable display of cultural appreciation, American influencer Lex Fridiman chanted the sacred Gayatri Mantra during his conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his podcast. This ancient Hindu mantra is deeply revered for its profound spiritual significance and is believed to bring about peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Prime Minister Modi took notice of Mr Fridman's gesture and praised it as "great".

This special moment came as the episode neared its conclusion. Mr Fridman, who had been fasting for 45 hours to prepare for the conversation, attempted to chant the "Gayatri Mantra". He also sought PM Modi's insights on the significance of this sacred mantra.

"In this moment, I was wondering if you could guide me perhaps through a Hindu prayer or meditation for a few moments. I learned, I'm trying to learn the Gayatri Mantra. In my fast I was trying to do the chants. Perhaps I could try chanting. You could tell me about the importance of this mantra and maybe others in your life, in your spirituality? Should I try?" Mr Fridman asked PM Modi.

"Yes, please," the Prime Minister replied. After chanting the mantra, he turned towards PM Modi asking, "How did I do? It's okay."

"You did great. This mantra is dedicated to the radiant power of the sun and is considered a powerful tool for spiritual enlightenment," PM Modi said while hailing his effort.

Mr Fridman also said that he fasted for 45 hours before the podcast "in honour of this conversation". "I am fasting right now. It has been almost two days and 45 hours. So just water, no food, in honour of this conversation, just to get in the right mindset, get into the spiritual level," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he was "pleasantly surprised" to know that Mr Fridman was fasting: "All the more because it feels like you're fasting as a tribute of respect for me. So, I express my deepest gratitude to you for doing this". He also emphasised the benefits of fasting in sharpening the senses, enhancing mental clarity, and instilling discipline.

Notably, this special episode, which aired on a Sunday evening, marked PM Modi's second podcast appearance and his first with Mr Fridman. Their discussion spanned a wide range of topics, including the Prime Minister's childhood, his association with the RSS, the Gujarat riots, geopolitics, artificial intelligence, spirituality and education.