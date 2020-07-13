Congress, At 2:30 AM Briefing, Says It Has Support Of 109 Rajasthan MLAs

After a daylong crisis in Rajasthan seen to have been triggered by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who is camping in Delhi, the ruling Congress has claimed that it has the support of 109 MLAs, to back the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "A total of 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and leadership of Sonia Gandhi-ji and Rahul Gandhi-ji," Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said at a press conference at 2:30 am after a legislature party meeting at Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur.