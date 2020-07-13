Rajasthan Live Updates: Congress Issues Whip For Party Meet Today, Sachin Pilot To Skip

New Delhi:
Sachin Pilot has claimed the support of 30 MLAs in Rajasthan. (File)
Sachin Pilot, the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan who claims the support of 30 MLAs, has refused to attend a key meeting of Congress MLAs called by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today, a huge sign that he might be the next to exit the party after Jyotiraditya Scindia did in Madhya Pradesh.
Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said a whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be present at the Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held this morning. "Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal or special reason."
Mr Pilot, who is camping in Delhi after setting his party up for another state collapse just three months after it lost Madhya Pradesh to the BJP, is likely to meet with BJP chief JP Nadda today, sources said.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala reached Jaipur late in the night along with Ajay Maken and said Congress party-led Rajasthan government will complete its five-year tenure and neither the BJP nor its allies have any reason to rejoice.
Here are the LIVE updates from Rajasthan Congress crisis:
109 MLAs have supported Congress government: Party leader
Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said: "109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. A few more MLAs had a telephonic conversation with the CM and they will also sign a letter of support till morning," he added.
Whip issued to Congress leaders to attend meet today
Sachin Pilot says 30 MLAs support him, refuses to attend Congress meet today
A message from Sachin Pilot's office read: "Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot not to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held on Monday. Mr Pilot says Ashok Gehlot Govt in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs have pledged support to Sachin Pilot."
Won't allow a Madhya Pradesh situation again: Congress leader
Congress sources said the party's central leaders are upset with Mr Gehlot for issuing orders to question Mr Pilot, putting the government at risk in one of the few states where it is in power. "We are confident we won't allow a Madhya Pradesh situation again," a senior party leader said.
Congress leaders to meet today
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a a legislature party meeting at his residence last evening, after which the party issued a message of solidarity. "Gehlot-ji has the majority. We will bring more MLAs from BJP than we would lose," Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Another meeting will be held today.
Mr Gehlot has called a meeting of Congress MLAs today, which is likely to give a clear indication of how much support he and state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot enjoy in the legislative group.