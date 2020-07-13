Sachin Pilot Not In Touch With Gandhis, Talking To BJP: Congress Sources

Sachin Pilot not in direct touch with Gandhis, still negotiating with BJP, say Congress sources

"Fake news" was how the Congress dismissed reports that Sachin Pilot was in touch with the Gandhis. Not only that, Mr Pilot is still in talks with the BJP, sources in the party said shortly after its Rajasthan MLAs passed a resolution to penalize anyone indulging in anti-party activities.

The Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, who is at the heart of the current crisis for the Congress in the state, has denied that he is joining the BJP, sources close to him have said.

The denial came amid Congress attempts at reconciliation with the sulking leader. Senior party leader Randeep Surjewala said the party's "doors were open". Insiders said Mr Pilot was in touch with the Central leaders.

"Some fake news was spread," sources in the Congress told NDTV this evening. "Sachin Pilot is not in direct touch with any of the Gandhis. The talks are being conducted only through emissaries and via media," a leader said.

"The Congress understands that he is still in touch with the BJP and negotiating with them despite his denial," the leader added. The party, he however added, was still ready to listen and reach out to him.

The number of Mr Pilot's loyalists has come down to 10 to 12 MLAs, the leader said. After a party meeting this morning in Jaipur, the Congress estimated it had the support of 106 MLAs.

Yesterday, Mr Pilot claimed he has the support of 30 MLAs, but Congress sources said he has no more than 16 legislators with him.