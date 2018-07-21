Rajasthan Court To Deliver First Sentence Under New Anti-Rape Law

Rajasthan is the second state in the country to have brought such a law in force.

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court in Alwar will announce the sentence in the rape of a seven-month-old under a new law passed by the state assembly in March.



The 19-year-accused is the first one to be tried under the new law on rape, passed by the Rajasthan assembly in March that allows death penalty in rape of minors under 12 years of age.



A relative was babysitting the child when the accused took her away on May 9. When the parents came looking for the baby, they were told by the relative that a neighbour had taken her away. She was later found crying in a football field, about a kilometre from their home in Laxmangarh.



The baby was then admitted in Alwar hospital for 20 days. The accused was arrested later and medical examination confirmed rape.



