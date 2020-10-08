Man Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old, Worked For Family: Rajasthan Cops

The alleged rape took place under the Sheo police station area on Tuesday evening.

A man working in the family farm of a 15-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Barmer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping her.

The girl had accused two unknown men of raping her earlier on Tuesday in Barmer's Sheo police station area, but senior police officer Vikram Sandoo said the primary investigation revealed that only the arrested accused, known to the girl, was involved in the crime.

"The matter, however, is being investigated further to ascertain more facts," he said.

Rajasthan's BJP president Satish Poonia, meanwhile, met the girl's family and accused the Ashok Gehlot government of having failed in controlling the crime against women and children in the state.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said the accused, identified as Gangaram, 24, was placed under arrest on Thursday.

"The accused was detained last night for interrogation on the basis of suspicion and it became clear during the questioning that he raped the girl," the police said.

Mr Sandoo said the accused used to work as a labourer in the farming field of girl's grandfather.

"They were familiar to each other," he said.

The police complaint was registered against unidentified persons as the girl had said she did not know the men who raped her.

The alleged rape took place under the Sheo police station area on Tuesday evening when the girl's family members had gone to cast their votes in the panchayat election, they said.

The girl had alleged that two men took her on a bike to a secluded place and raped her. They also clicked pictures of the act, she had said.

"A case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and IT Act based on a complaint by the victim's family members," the police officer said.

The chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sangeeta Beniwal, meanwhile, visited the district hospital to meet the girl.

Mr Poonia, meanwhile, met the girl's family members and demanded quick action in the case.

He said the crime rate has increased in the state and the cases of crime against women are on the rise under the Congress rule.

"Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has failed in keeping law and order under control. Crimes against women are increasing and this situation is more dangerous than the corona pandemic," he said.

Mr Poonia said the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should visit Rajasthan too, alluding to their visit to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras to meet the family of a 20-year-old woman who was raped and died from her injuries.