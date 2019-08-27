Rajasthan Cop 'Bribed' By Bride In Pre-Wedding Video, Seniors Upset

The video damages the image of police department, according to the seniors.

A Rajasthan cop - caught on camera being bribed in uniform in a pre-wedding shoot - is in trouble after the video left his seniors upset.

In the pre-wedding video, which has also been uploaded on YouTube, Dhanpat, the cop, stops Kiran - now his wife - and fines her for riding without helmet.

She puts money in his pocket and walks away but takes away his wallet. The cop meets the girl again to take back his wallet and the two end up falling in love. Bollywood songs can be heard playing in the background.

The pre-wedding shoot of Dhanpat, posted in Udaipur district, has left his seniors upset over misuse of his uniform.

A notice issued by Dr Hawa Singh Ghomariya, IG Law and Order, to all the range inspector generals of police says "steps should be taken against offending police personnel for misusing police uniform".

According to the notice, a police officer from Chittorgarh brought to the notice of seniors that during a pre-wedding shoot. a police official in uniform is seen taking bribe from his would-be wife. This damages the image of the police department, it says.

All range inspector generals have been told to ensure that "the dignity of uniform" is maintained, and code of conduct is followed. Not wearing police uniforms for pre-wedding shoots is another instruction they have been given.

