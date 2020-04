Ensure Compliance Of Lockdown: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot To Officials

Ashok Gehlot instructed officials to take effective actions against misleading posts on social media.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Apart from lockdown, a curfew has been imposed in several areas of the state. In a video conference with officials from the Home Department and senior police officers, Mr Gehlot said the compliance of the orders was a must to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He instructed officials to take effective actions against misleading posts on social media.

Senior police officers briefed the Chief Minister about the situation.

They told him that so far 50 cases have been registered for misleading posts on social media.

World 13,31,529 Cases 9,81,680 Active 2,75,907 Recovered 73,942 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 13,31,529 and 73,942 have died; 9,81,680 are active cases and 2,75,907 have recovered as on April 7, 2020 at 1:55 am.