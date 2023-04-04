Rajasthan Private Doctors Call Off Strike After 'Consensus' Over Key Bill

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said that they have reached a consensus with the protesting doctors over the Right to Health bill.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Mr Gehlot said that Rajasthan will now become the first state to implement the right to health act.

"I am happy that finally an agreement has been reached between the government and the doctors on Right to Health and Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to implement Right to Health," he said.

"I hope that the doctor-patient relationship will remain the same in future as well," he added.

Private doctors in Rajasthan had been demanding the withdrawal of the Bill passed in the state assembly on March 28. According to the bill, every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment" in any "public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres".