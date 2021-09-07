Rural, District Roads In Rajasthan To Be Upgraded As State Highways

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the upgradation in the state budget 2021-22. (File)

Rural and district roads of 1,656 km in 20 districts in Rajasthan will be upgraded as state highways, and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today approved a proposal in this regard, according to an official statement.

Mr Gehlot had announced in the state budget 2021-22 to upgrade rural and district roads to highways connecting remote areas across the state.

After receiving proposals from the respective districts, approval has been given for upgrading roads of a total length that is more than 1,712 km, the official statement said.

Due to overlap of about 56 km in length, the actual length required for roads to be declared state highways is about 1,656 km.

As per the approved proposal, two roads of 181 km in Barmer district, two roads of 199 km passing through Sawai Madhopur and Karauli, and a 158-km-long road from Tonk via Sawai Madhopur to Karauli district, will be declared as state highways.

Apart from these, the 172-km road from Nagaur to Ajmer via Jaipur district, and the 137-km-long road passing through Dholpur and Karauli, will also be declared state highways, the statement added.