'1 Leader, 1 Post' Formula For Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle, 3 Ministers To Be Replaced: Report

A cabinet reshuffle in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is on the cards as the Congress is set to implement the "one leader-one post" policy, said sources.

"There will be ''one leader, one post'' formula in the cabinet reshuffle. Three senior members of Gehlot Cabinet are likely to be removed from their post as they have already been given responsibilities in the party. Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Dotasra, AICC incharge of Punjab Harish Chaudhry, AICC incharge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma are likely to be out in the reshuffle. They themselves have requested to work for the party," a top source told ANI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had a meeting on Wednesday at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence with party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal. AICC incharge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken was also present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Mr Maken said that the political situation in Rajasthan, expected cabinet expansion and the roadmap for 2023 Assembly elections in the state were discussed.

Presently, nine positions in Mr Gehlot's cabinet are vacant. And if, the three current ministers are dropped then a dozen new ministers will be inducted into the cabinet.

Challenge for the Congress is to adjust independent MLAs as the party does not have the full majority in the state Assembly.

According to sources, a few of them (independent MLAs) will be accommodated in the cabinet. Most importantly 4-5 MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp are set to get a berth in the Cabinet. However, Congress has not decided about the adjustment of Sachin Pilot in the party after he resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief.