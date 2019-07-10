Rajasthan Budget: Rs 1,000 Crore Farmers' Welfare Fund, Janta Clinics Announced

Rajasthan Budget: Janta Clinics on the lines of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi were announced.

Rajasthan budget was presented today by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. From farming, irrigation, renewable energy and health sectors, the budget came with many offerings for the people of the state. Mr Gehlot said that it's a people's friendly budget, prepared after considering sentiments of the people and suggestions in mind.

The Rajasthan budget proposed Rs 1,000 crore fund for farmers' welfare. A separate feeder at a cost of Rs 5,200 crore will be established to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers, the chief minister announced.

He also announced a policy for new and renewable energy projects, set a target of Rs 16,000 crore crop loans from cooperative banks and said "Nandi Shala" will be built in each gram panchayat.

The chief minister also announced Rs 927 crore for state highways, Janta Clinics on the lines of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, new policy for electric vehicles, and said no permission will be required for MSMEs for the first three years.

For health sector, the Chief Minister announced the opening of Janata Clinics near the residential areas across the state and promised to provide free medicines to the patients. Also, CT scan has been made free in all state-run medical centres.

He announced 104 types of new medicines in the state government's free medicine scheme. As Rajasthan recorded 3 per cent fall in infant mortality rate, the government will now provide Indira Priyadarshini kit to the newborn girl child in the medical health care centre.

For youngsters' welfare, Rs 1,000 crore assistance under the Chief Minister Youth Employment Scheme. Besides, 75,000 vacant positions will be filled in various government departments to provide jobs to the youth.

The budget also allocated Rs 10 crore for the education of women belonging to minority communities. He also promised to chalk out a work plan to prevent and reduce tobacco use among young minds.

A free pilgrimage to Pashupati Nath temple in Nepal was also announced.

The chief minister criticised the previous BJP government for improper implementation of the UDAY scheme in the state. He said the previous government had claimed that Discoms will be rescued from financial crisis, but the scheme was implemented without planning.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)

