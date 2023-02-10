Rajasthan Budget: Free Electricity, Cooking Gas At Rs 500 - 10 Points

The Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, the flagship health insurance scheme, has been raised from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per household annually.

Over 11 lakh farmers across Rajasthan will get free electricity of up to 2,000 units per month. Domestic consumers will get 100 units per month.

Free rations and food packets will be provided to about 1 crore families under the National Food Security Act.

About 76 lakh families in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will get LPG cylinders for Rs 500.

Schoolchildren will be provided milk every day in midday meals.

Employees of state government boards, corporations, academies and universities recruited before 1 January, 2004, will be covered by the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

30,000 electric two-wheelers for girl students across the state.

Amid the paper leak controversy, the state proposed one-time registration for competitive exams for job applicants.

A welfare fund of Rs 200 crore will be set up for the people working in the gig economy sector.