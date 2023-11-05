Rajasthan BJP Leader Expelled By Party Over Remarks On Gurdwaras

The BJP has expelled is Rajasthan unit leader over his controversial remark on Gurdwara which has upset many party leaders in neighbouring Punjab. Senior BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, among others, had called for his expulsion.

Onkar Singh Lakhawat, the chairman of the Rajasthan BJP's disciplinary committee, said. "Sandeep Dayma has been expelled from the party on the direction of the state president for making a statement against the ideology of the party".

Speaking recently at an election rally in Rajasthan's Alwar, Sandeep Dayma had said, "See how many mosques, Gurdwaras have been built here! This will become an ulcer for us in the future. That is why it is our duty that this ulcer be uprooted and thrown out".

Mr Dayma has apologised for his remarks. But Punjab leaders are not placated.

While the party's Punjab unit chief, Sunil Jakhar, said the Rajasthan leader's outburst cannot be condoned, Amarinder Singh sought strict action against Sandeep Dayma.

Amarinder Singh tweeted:

I urge the @BJP4India high command to immediately expel Sandeep Dayma from the party for his hate remarks against mosques & Gurdwaras.



His apology serves no purpose as his remarks have already caused immense hurt to well meaning people. Not only should he be expelled, but there… — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 4, 2023



The women's wing chief of the Punjab BJP, Jai Inder Kaur, has filed a complaint with the Chandigarh police against Mr Dayma.

Mr Jakhar said he has apprised the party leadership about the statement of Mr Dayma.

"The outburst of Rajasthan leader against religious sentiments of fellow citizens cannot be condoned. I have apprised central leadership of hurt caused to people by his reprehensible statement," he said.